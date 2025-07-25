There’s a new task force to tackle NIL policy challenges

Louisiana is stepping into the national NIL debate with a new legislative task force aimed at untangling the complexities of athlete compensation, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

Chaired by Rep. Rashid Young, D-Homer, a former Grambling State football player, the group includes athletics directors, business leaders and student-athletes. Their mission: recommend state laws to address the fast-changing name, image and likeness (NIL) landscape.

Since NCAA rules in 2021 allowed college athletes to profit from endorsements, NIL deals have surged—from local sponsorships to multimillion-dollar contracts. But critics say the system has veered toward outright pay-for-play. A recent federal settlement now allows schools to directly pay players under “revenue sharing,” adding pressure on programs, especially those that don’t turn a profit.

The task force will also explore tax exemptions, compliance delays and legal issues for international athletes. Meeting monthly, it plans to submit recommendations in January ahead of the 2026 legislative session.

Read the full story.