New state task force is focusing on energy challenges amid data center boom

Louisiana’s new Task Force on Energy Infrastructure and Modernization convened Monday, beginning work on a long-term power plan as economic development drives new demand from data centers and other large projects, The Center Square says.

Members said more than 200 projects are in Louisiana’s development pipeline and cited power as their top concern. The task force discussed natural gas, nuclear, and battery storage options, as well as groundwater planning. Industry representatives urged flexible models that allow companies to buy power without utility ownership. Recommendations are expected in coming months.

Members elected Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Bogalusa, as chair and heard a briefing on the state’s “Drive Initiative,” which reorganizes the Department of Energy and Natural Resources—soon to be renamed the Department of Conservation and Energy—to better coordinate with regulators and attract federal funding.

