New state climatologist Jay Grymes has a warning for Louisianans

Louisiana’s new state climatologist warned state residents should be on high alert through November for what promises to be a “hyper” hurricane season, the USA Today Network reports.

Republican Gov. Jeff Landry introduced Jay Grymes as the state climatologist on Wednesday afternoon and as a direct employee of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security in the newly created position.

Grymes, who is well-known throughout the state from his three decades as a meteorologist on WAFB in Baton Rouge, will also be directly connected with LSU.

“It’s very likely between now and November that Louisiana will be impacted by a named storm,” Grymes says. “The last 20 years we’ve had six seasons with multiple landfalls, so we need to take this seriously and not wait until a storm is in the backyard before we prepare.”

Read the full story.