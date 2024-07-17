New Schools for Baton Rouge appoints a new CEO

New Schools for Baton Rouge announced Wednesday that it has appointed Noemi Donoso as its new CEO after a nationwide search.

Donoso, who holds a Ph.D., becomes NSBR’s third CEO since its founding in 2012.

Donoso has over 30 years of experience and is transitioning into the new role from Linked Learning Alliance, where she has served as chief strategy officer. Donoso will start her job at NSBR on Sept. 3.

She has held senior leadership roles in various districts and charter organizations, including chief education officer for Chicago public schools, chief of innovation and reform for Denver public schools, and chief academic officer for Camino Nuevo Charter Academy.

“I’m so excited to be joining both NSBR and the community in Baton Rouge,” Donoso says in a prepared statement. “We have the potential to make real and lasting change in the lives of students, and I’m thrilled to be able to work side-by-side with educators, parents and students to realize that goal.”

Donoso replaces Kenneth Campbell, who left the organization in April after two years. Campbell could not be reached for comment before this morning’s publication deadline.

NSBR is a nonprofit initiative created by civic and community members.

Current BRAF President and CEO Chris Meyer is the founder and served as the first CEO of NSBR.