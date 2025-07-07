New owners check in at this hotel near BTR

The 77-room Sonesta Essential hotel property near the Baton Rouge Airport has new ownership.

Brothers Hospitality LLC, represented by Bakulbhai Patel, bought the property from Hyde LLC, represented by Rohit Sangwan, for $1.4 million, according to a deal filed last week with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Business filings with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office list Bakulbhai Patel as the manager of Brothers Hospitality. Pintu Patel is the registered agent.

The property was previously a Comfort Inn & Suites before it opened as Sonesta Essential Baton Rouge in January.

Sangwan purchased the hotel property in September 2022 for $2.6 million.

Sonesta International Hotels Corporation launched the Sonesta Essential brand, an upper-midscale select-service segment brand, in 2023. The Baton Rouge site was Sonesta Essential’s 25th hotel.