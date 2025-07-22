New NIL rules are putting booster groups at the center of a growing battle 

College football’s biggest battle this summer isn’t on the field—it’s over booster collectives, The Wall Street Journal writes.

These donor-funded groups have funneled nearly $1.4 billion to athletes in exchange for promotional work since the NCAA began allowing name, image and likeness, or NIL, deals in 2021. But new rules from the College Sports Commission threaten to upend that system.

The commission’s clearinghouse is now rejecting most collective deals, arguing they lack a valid business purpose. Lawyers for athletes say the crackdown violates antitrust rules and undermines nonrevenue sports.

Without collectives, athletes in sports like swimming and softball could lose critical income, even as schools begin direct revenue sharing with football and basketball players. Some boosters vow to comply, while others warn of a return to secret payments.

With $1.7 billion in NIL compensation at stake, the outcome of this power struggle could reshape college athletics’ financial future. Whether boosters agree to “play ball” remains to be seen.

