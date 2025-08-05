New laws aimed at easing the state’s insurance crisis are now in effect

Louisiana’s latest wave of insurance reform took effect Friday, with six new laws targeting property insurance costs through stricter oversight of construction, contractor practices and claims handling, The Center Square reports.

Among the most notable changes: Parishes and municipalities must now inspect roofing work when issuing permits (Act 239), and enforce standardized building codes for residential and commercial structures.

Act 144 cracks down on contractor misconduct, barring public adjusters from performing repair work on the same claims they handle and prohibiting misleading insurance-related marketing tactics. Meanwhile, Act 62 establishes a voluntary Louisiana Roof Registry to aid post-disaster inspections and claim verification.

Other changes include enhanced ethics and flood training for insurance adjusters (Act 29), a hands-free driving mandate with fines up to $500 for distracted driving (Act 288), and new rules under Act 500 to boost claim transparency—requiring insurers to disclose timelines and allow challenges to total-loss vehicle valuations.

Together, the laws aim to reduce fraud, improve construction standards and ultimately make insurance more affordable in a storm-prone state.

