New law will boost Social Security benefits to thousands of Louisianans

Millions of Americans will receive their full earned Social Security benefits after President Joe Biden signed a bill by former Baton Rouge Congressman Garret Graves on Sunday to end two penalties on government retirees including teachers, police and their spouses, the USA Today Network reports.

Biden signed the Social Security Fairness Act by Graves and Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia during a White House ceremony.

In many cases the benefits will be increased by hundreds of dollars per month. The bill expands benefits to more than 90,000 Louisiana residents.

Read the full story.