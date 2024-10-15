New Jersey investors just purchased this restaurant chain location

Investors have acquired the McDonalds next to Cotsco off Airline Highway.

New Jersey-based McBaton, McBaton II and McBaton III LLC, represented by Jane Mervine, bought the property from California-registered Bingo I LLC for $2.8 million, according to a deal filed last week with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Business filings with the Secretary of State list National Registered Agents Inc. in Plaza Tower Drive as the registered agent for the buyer.

Boos-MD Baton Rouge LLC bought the 50,000-square-foot property on nearly one acre from Costco Wholesale Corporation for $1.25 million in 2019 for the McDonalds.