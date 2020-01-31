New furniture store to open on Florida Boulevard

Furniture Gallery Inc. is moving into a 31,000-square-foot space on Florida Boulevard at the corner of Ardenwood Drive.

The business leased two suites in the shopping center, which will be combined for the new store. Business owners are aiming for a summer 2020 opening, according to a news release.

Sam Farnhart, with the business, was unable to be reached for more information before this afternoon’s deadline.

The 99,000-square-foot shopping center also hosts Rose’s Discount Store and the Deep South Flea Market as tenants.

Mathew Laborde and Will Chadwick, both of Elifin Realty, represented both parties in the transaction, which closed in 36 days.