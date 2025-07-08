New FranU president aims to build a ‘mission-aligned culture’

David Bellar will begin his tenure as president of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University on July 14.

FranU’s board of trustees announced Bellar’s appointment in February, selecting him as the university’s fifth president following a national search that drew about 40 candidates.

Bellar says he plans to focus on building strong relationships and fostering a sense of community by engaging directly with students, faculty, staff, alumni and clinical partners.

“I will work to ensure that a FranU education delivers meaningful value, promoting social mobility and preparing students for lives of purpose,” Bellar said in a statement. “Above all, I will cultivate a mission-aligned culture where every member of the FranU community is welcomed, challenged and supported in living out the university’s values.”

Bellar joins FranU from the University of West Florida, where he served as dean of the Usha Kundu, MD College of Health. During his tenure, he secured a $6.68 million grant to enhance health education facilities, increased scholarship funding, obtained gifts of space for immersive learning at two hospitals, and helped implement strategies that improved NCLEX pass rates to 98% for the school of nursing. He also established the university’s first staff council, formed partnerships with two major hospital systems to expand clinical space for nursing programs, and developed a virtual cadaver lab to advance anatomy and physiology education.

Under Bellar’s leadership, FranU’s board aims for continued academic success, enrollment growth and the full development of the university’s master plan.

Bellar holds a Ph.D. in exercise physiology from Kent State University, as well as a master’s in secondary education and a bachelor’s in biology and life science chemistry, both from John Carroll University.

Bellar succeeds Tina Holland, who led the university as president from 2013 to 2025 prior to retiring.

