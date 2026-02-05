New data-sharing deal will redirect some LSU flagship applicants to UNO

A newly signed data-sharing agreement between LSU and the University of New Orleans will create a direct admissions pipeline, redirecting some LSU applicants to UNO as the university prepares to rejoin the LSU System and address long-standing enrollment and financial challenges, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

Under the agreement, students who apply to LSU’s Baton Rouge flagship but are not admitted for the fall semester may be offered a place at UNO, which will officially become LSU New Orleans on July 1. University leaders say the arrangement is designed to retain qualified students within the LSU System while stabilizing enrollment at the New Orleans campus.

UNO’s return to the LSU System reverses a 2011 legislative decision and follows years of declining enrollment that intensified after Hurricane Katrina. As part of the transition, LSU officials say they have reduced outstanding debt, recovered unpaid fees and secured recurring funding. Additional steps include rebranding the campus, integrating administrative operations, investing in infrastructure and expanding online programs, with a final transition plan due to lawmakers by April 1.

