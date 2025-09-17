New data reveals most ChatGPT conversations have nothing to do with work

Most people aren’t turning to ChatGPT for coding or complex work tasks—they’re using it to manage everyday life, CNBC writes.

A sweeping analysis of 1.5 million anonymized conversations found that 73% of messages sent to the chatbot in June 2025 were unrelated to work, up sharply from 53% a year ago. Practical guidance, information-seeking, and writing accounted for three-quarters of use cases, with tutoring, how-to advice and creative brainstorming dominating personal queries.

At work, writing tasks led the way, with two-thirds of requests tied to editing, critiquing or translating existing text.

The research also shows ChatGPT’s reach expanding globally: Usage among women now mirrors global demographics, while adoption in low- and middle-income countries is growing more than four times faster than in wealthier nations. Researchers say the findings underscore how AI tools are being used to boost productivity and judgment, not simply replace workers.

