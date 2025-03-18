Nasdaq to open a regional headquarters in Texas

Nasdaq, long known for its prime Times Square location, announced Tuesday that it will open a regional headquarters in Texas, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The New York-based stock exchange operator’s first-ever regional site will be in Dallas, the seat of so-called Y’all Street, later this year to serve Texas and the Southeast.

The focus of the office won’t be solely on winning listings, as it will also house part of Nasdaq’s technology and financial crime management businesses, which help Nasdaq clients detect fraud and money laundering.

Founded in 1971, Nasdaq established stature during the tech boom of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Today, Nasdaq has more than 200 listed companies based in Texas, where it has had a physical presence since 2013. The regional office will expand the company’s footprint in the state.

