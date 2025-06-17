Mullin expands its footprint with a new division

Mullin has announced the launch of a new division, Mullin Industrial, marking its strategic expansion into commercial and industrial landscaping services across the Gulf South.

The move comes as the company pivots away from residential services after nearly two decades of serving homeowners in the Greater New Orleans region. Mullin Industrial will focus exclusively on large-scale industrial projects, leveraging decades of experience in construction, landscaping and maintenance.

“As our business has grown, so has our opportunity to focus on where we can make the most impact,” said CEO Chase Mullin in a statement. “Our new division, Mullin Industrial, will emphasize the integration of advanced technology on-site, highly trained crews, and rigorous safety protocols tailored for complex industrial environments.”

The expansion aligns with Mullin’s long-term growth strategy and builds on its existing commercial portfolio.

Founded in 2007, Mullin is a full-service grounds management firm headquartered in St. Rose with an additional branch in Baton Rouge. The firm specializes in commercial and industrial projects, earning $23.5 million in annual revenue and employing a team of 250.

The company invested $1 million in the Baton Rouge location in April 2024 and plans to open a third location in Lafayette in 2026.

