Most US homeowners don’t have flood insurance, but should they? 

Hurricane Helene’s recent devastation, with damages expected to exceed $225 billion, highlights a critical gap in U.S. disaster preparedness, Bloomberg reports.

Only about 4% of Americans carry flood insurance, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Adoption rates vary significantly, from 27% in Louisiana—a national high—to 0.3% in Utah. As climate change increases flooding risks nationwide, awareness of insurance coverage remains low.

Many homeowners mistakenly believe their policies already cover flood damage.

Talley Burley of the Environmental Defense Fund emphasizes that flood insurance is vital for recovery post-disaster. Addressing this gap through improved insurance literacy is essential for enhancing community resilience against future weather events.

