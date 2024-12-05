Most Americans will miss out on the historic inheritance boom

The U.S. is set to experience the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in its history, with approximately $105 trillion expected to be passed down over the next 25 years, Bloomberg reports.

This wealth surge, driven by rising stock markets, home prices, and inflation, will primarily benefit the affluent.

Despite the massive transfer, the proportion of Americans who will inherit significant sums remains low, with only one in five households receiving substantial inheritances in recent decades.

The share of inherited wealth in the net worth of recipients has increased, indicating that wealth is becoming more concentrated among the wealthiest, with over half of the inheritance expected to come from households holding at least $5 million in assets.

This trend may limit social mobility for lower-income households, reinforcing economic inequality. Inherited wealth has become a major factor in wealth concentration, underscoring concerns about the divide between affluent and lower-income Americans.

Read the full article.