Mortgage demand is tapering even as rates cool

Consumers seemed unimpressed by the latest drop in mortgage rates, with total mortgage application volume rising just 0.9% from the previous week, CNBC reports.

The figures are the latest from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index. The flattening mortgage demand comes as interest rates for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages have cooled to their lowest levels since March.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($766,550 or less) decreased to 6.94% from 7.02%, with points decreasing to 0.61 from 0.65 (including the origination fee) for loans with a 20% down payment.

“Mortgage rates dropped last week following the latest inflation data and the FOMC meeting,” says Mike Fratantoni, MBA’s senior vice president and chief economist.

Despite the drop, refinance demand, which is usually sensitive to weekly rate moves, dropped 0.4% for the week but was still 30% higher than the same week one year ago. Rates are still slightly higher than they were a year ago.

Mortgage applications to purchase a home rose 2% for the week and were 12% lower than the same week one year ago. Home sales have slowed even more recently amid volatile interest rates. The supply of homes for sale is as pricey as it is lean.

“Purchase volume is still more than 10% behind last year’s pace, but MBA is forecasting a pickup in home sales for the remainder of the year as more inventory is hitting the market,” adds Fratantoni.

