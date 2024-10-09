Mortgage demand declines as interest rates climb

Recent increases in mortgage interest rates have led to a notable decline in demand from both homebuyers and homeowners, CNBC reports.



According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, total mortgage application volume fell by 5.1% last week.

The average contract rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose to 6.36%, the highest level since August, driven by strong economic data and a robust September jobs report.

Refinancing applications dropped 9% for the week but remain 159% higher than last year. Purchase mortgage applications saw a minor decline of 0.1%, although demand is 8% higher compared to the same week in 2023.

Following the employment report, rates surged further, with the average for a 30-year fixed mortgage now at 6.62%.

While mortgage rates are lower than a year ago, home prices are higher. Inventory has improved, but there is still not enough for sale on the more affordable end of the market.

Read the full article.