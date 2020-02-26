Moreau Physical Therapy acquires fourth Baton Rouge location

Moreau Physical Therapy today announced the acquisition of Advanced Wellness Louisiana, a physical therapy clinic on Bluebonnet Boulevard.

The acquisition marks Moreau’s fourth Baton Rouge area location. While the clinic will primarily provide physical therapy services, there are plans to provide occupational therapy in the future, says Sarah Hess, Moreau Physical Therapy marketing director. Advanced Wellness owner Kristopher Grunewald is moving and has plans to open another clinic at a new location.

Moreau Physical Therapy also has locations in Central, Lafayette, New Orleans, Opelousas, Plaquemine, Prairieville, Port Barre, Walker and Zachary.

Maeve Williams will serve as clinical director of the new location. She specializes in treating orthopedic injuries, post-surgical rehabilitation, back and neck pain, manual therapy and dry needling.

