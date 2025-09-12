More US employers are announcing return-to-the-office mandates

A new wave of return-to-office crackdowns is underway at some of the nation’s largest employers, Washington Post writes.

Microsoft, NBCUniversal and Paramount have all announced stricter mandates in recent days, warning staff members of potential consequences if they fail to comply.

Microsoft will require employees to be in the office three days a week starting in February, beginning with its Puget Sound headquarters before expanding nationwide and globally. NBCUniversal told staff to return four days per week starting in January, with remote work allowed only on Fridays, and Paramount will mandate a full five-day office schedule, beginning in January with employees in Los Angeles and New York. Both Paramount and NBCUniversal said severance will be available to eligible employees unwilling or unable to comply.

Executives say in-person collaboration strengthens culture and spurs innovation, especially as companies accelerate investments in artificial intelligence. Critics, however, argue the mandates reflect employer leverage in a weaker job market, where layoffs are rising and workers have fewer alternatives. Research shows about 62% of salaried employees are already fully on-site, with hybrid arrangements growing slightly. Analysts warn rigid policies could hurt retention, as more flexible firms use remote options to attract talent from stricter competitors.

