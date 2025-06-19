More Americans are taking on second jobs

The rise of side hustles isn’t just a cultural trend—it may be a survival strategy, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Between January and May, 5.3% to 5.5% of U.S. workers held multiple jobs, levels not seen since the early 2000s recession, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While moonlighting used to be about passion projects, today’s side gigs are often driven by financial anxiety and economic uncertainty.

Roughly 40% of millennials and Gen Zers now have second jobs, Deloitte reports, and many say it’s less about ambition than hedging against layoffs or rising costs.

Workers are opting for practical income streams—from commercial cleaning to child care—to supplement careers that may no longer feel secure. Even college students are preparing to juggle multiple roles post-graduation. Whether or not a recession is coming, a new employment norm is already here: One job might not be enough.

