Modular builders are growing amid disaster recovery boom

As natural disasters displace thousands of homeowners, modular and 3D-printed homebuilders are moving from the margins to the mainstream, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Companies like ICON, Hapi Homes, Samara and Reframe Systems are expanding rapidly into disaster-prone markets like California, Florida and Hawaii, offering faster, more affordable alternatives to traditional construction.

Their appeal is growing as insurance payouts often fall short of rebuild costs and local labor and materials become scarce. These companies can cut build times in half and reduce costs by sourcing materials off-site and leveraging factory efficiencies.

Public officials and nonprofits are embracing the shift—commissioning modular housing for wildfire victims and advocating for policy changes to ease approvals. However, challenges remain, including high transportation costs and lingering skepticism due to past industry failures.

Still, the acute housing needs created by wildfires and hurricanes are prompting a reevaluation of off-site construction’s role in the future of homebuilding.

“Disasters are actually going to be the turning point” for the wider adoption of factory-built housing, says Vikas Enti, CEO of Reframe Systems. “That’s what we’re betting on.”

