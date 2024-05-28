Mobile gaming continues to grow in Louisiana as April numbers show

While overall gaming revenues were down in Louisiana last month, mobile gaming collections continue to grow, the Center Square reports.

Mobile gaming, currently dominating the state’s sports wagering market, saw a nearly 73% increase in collections last month thanks to additional providers being approved by regulators.

Some $1.8 billion in wagers have been written since the fiscal year began July 1, 2023—breaking down to nearly $170 million in net proceeds and $30.3 million in taxes.

In April, $263 million of mobile wagers were written in Louisiana, generating $35.1 million in net proceeds and $5.27 million in taxes.

Meanwhile, sportsbook wagers, the riverboat casinos and the state’s lone land-based casino in New Orleans each saw decreases, which pulled the overall market down last month.

