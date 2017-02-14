Millennials less mobile than previous generations at the same age
Today’s young Americans are less mobile than the previous four generations were at the same age, The Wall Street Journal reports.
In 2016, just 20% of 25- to 35-year-olds said they changed addresses in the previous year, according to a new analysis by the Pew Research Center, which examined recent U.S. Census data. By contrast, in 2000, 26% of members of Generation X said they had moved in the previous year.
In 1990, 27% of late baby boomers said they had moved in the prior year.
Many young people are stuck in place in part because of their inability to buy a home or their lack of interest in doing so. It is also more difficult for many to buy a home because of tight credit and rising rents and U.S. home prices that have made it difficult to save for a down payment.
In all, just 6% of millennials who moved last year said their primary reason was to own a home. In 2000, 14% of Gen X movers had that motivation.
The low homeownership rate among young adults has been one of the biggest dim spots in the housing-market recovery. The homeownership rate among households headed by someone 35 or younger fell to 34.7% in the fourth quarter of last year, down from 39.2% in the fourth quarter of 2010, according to U.S. Census data.
While recent data have shown an improvement in employment opportunities and wages for young adults, Richard Fry, a senior economist at Pew, says mobility could pose a long-term obstacle.
“I think this is an indicator that opportunities may still be limited for today’s young adults,” he says.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!