Millennial men are ghosting the growing workforce

With an estimated 500,000 men missing from the workforce, millennial men have left a perplexing hole in the job market, Bloomberg reports.

Ten years after the Great Recession, 25- to 34-year-old men are lagging in the workforce more than any other demographic. Though employment rates have been climbing back, young men have never caught up. Millennial males remain less likely to hold down a job than the generation before them, even as women their age work at higher rates.

Their absence from the workforce has wider economic consequences, a loss of human talent that dents potential growth. Young people who get a rocky start in the job market face a lasting pay penalty. And economists partly blame the decline in employed, marriageable men for the recent slide in nuptials and increase in out-of-wedlock births.

