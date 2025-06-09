Mid City Redevelopment Alliance begins search for a new executive director

The Mid City Redevelopment Alliance is in search of a new leader.

The organization began advertising for an executive director last week as it seeks a permanent leader to replace Shervisa Sullivan, who left the position in January after roughly a year and a half as executive director. Sullivan gained the interim title in August 2023 after Kismet Gray left the organization, and earned the permanent position in December 2023.

The organization has had one interim executive director and two other executive directors in place since Samuel Sanders left the position in 2021 after 15 years in the role.

MCRA board chair Julie Pleasant says Rayna Winfield, manager of programs and services at MCRA, and operations support manager Monica Paul-Signator, along with board members, have been handling Sullivan’s duties.

The organization is accepting resumes until July 11 and Pleasant says it hopes to have the position filled by September.

“We’ve struggled trying to get candidates after Sam left,” Pleasant says. “We decided in January to change the role because we feel like we just need someone who’s more of a fundraiser. … We’re just kind of changing our direction moving forward.”

The job description details the executive director’s role as leading all aspects of the organization’s mission and operations. The ideal candidate will possess strong leadership skills, display a keen ability to lead the mission, engage and connect with diverse stakeholders, and build long-lasting relationships.

The salary ranges from $85,000 to $95,000 annually, depending on experience.

MCRA was founded in 1991 with a mission to develop and promote the growth and revitalization of Mid City.