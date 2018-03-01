Mid City nursing home sold for $8.6M

A Louisiana nursing home operator has acquired North Point Healthcare Center, a 123-bed facility in Mid City, for $8.6 million.

Teddy Ray Price, through Old Jefferson Holdings, LLC, bought the nursing home from Bluebonnet Healthcare, Inc. in a deal that closed this week. Price says renovations and a rebranding of the North Boulevard property will begin within three months, with the work expected to take six months. The facility will be rebranded as Capital Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

North Point, originally built in 1968, according to the company, previously operated as the Oaks of Mid City until Bluebonnet Healthcare bought it in 2011, rebranding it as North Point Healthcare Center.

The facility is Price’s 19th in Louisiana. In the Capital Region, Price owns facilities on Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge and in Zachary and Gonzales.

“The Baton Rouge market is our capital city, our largest city and it’s been a good market,” he says.

Price’s company, Winnfield-based Kisatchie Corporation, last fall also bought a 9-acre tract at Long Farm Village—Russell Mosely’s TND—for $4.8 million with tentative plans to relocate the Jefferson Manor there. He says the plans are still in the early stages.