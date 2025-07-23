Metro Council wants AG input on law reshaping the BREC Commission

The Metro Council at its Wednesday meeting will authorize the parish attorney’s office to request an opinion from the state attorney general on how to implement recently passed legislation altering the makeup of the BREC Commission.

Gov. Jeff Landry signed Act 391 into law last month. The legislation, authored by state Rep. Lauren Ventrella, mandates that the mayors of Baker, Baton Rouge, Central, St. George and Zachary—or their designees—serve as automatic members of the nine-member commission. The Metro Council will appoint the remaining four members, who must be registered voters in East Baton Rouge Parish and will serve three-year terms.

Of the four appointed members, at least two must be residents of the city of Baton Rouge, and one must be a resident of unincorporated East Baton Rouge Parish.

The bill also requires the commission to submit an annual financial report.

Previously, the nine-member commission was made up of:

The mayor-president of the parish, or a designee

A school board designee

A planning commission member

Six members appointed by the Metro Council

BREC has recently faced criticism, including for a delay in its 2021 audit, which was not completed until 2024. The audit for the 2022 fiscal year was released in February.

Also on Wednesday’s agenda will be the introduction of a cooperative endeavor agreement with the state of Louisiana. The proposal, to be heard next month, would provide approximately $1 million in funding from Act 461 of the 2025 legislative session to support public safety and community development initiatives in Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish.

View the full agenda.