Metro Council to consider ITEP request at today’s meeting

The Metro Council will consider an Industrial Tax Exemption request from Etheredge Electrical at its meeting this afternoon.

The request is related to the company’s expansion into the Baton Rouge market, according to the application. Etheredge Electrical, which works with electric motors for the industrial sector, bought a shop on Plank Road in 2019. The state Board of Commerce and Industry approved the $91,105 request in December.

For the third time in four weeks, the council will also vote again on appointing accountant Bill Scheffy to the BREC board and former radio host Bill Profita to the airport commission. The prior two appointment efforts fell short due to procedural errors and a lack of members present to create a majority vote.

The Metro Council and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome are also expected to commend the 2019-2020 LSU football team for its 15-0 season and winning of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Two properties requesting annexation into the city of Baton Rouge, following the St. George incorporation election, will be introduced at the meeting.

Richard Lipsey, owner of Lipsey’s, the largest firearms wholesaler in the country, filed a petition in October seeking annexation into the city of Baton Rouge for his roughly 5-acre office site and warehouse at the intersection of Exchequer Boulevard and Rieger Road. The Teachers Retirement System of Louisiana and the Louisiana State Employees Retirement System have also filed a request for property in United Plaza to be incorporated into the city.

The public hearings for the two requests are scheduled for Feb. 26. Last week, the organizers of the city of St. George effort filed a lawsuit challenging the recent annexation of several properties from within the prospective boundaries of St. George into the city of Baton Rouge.

Also being introduced prior to a Feb. 26 public hearing is the dissolvement of the Dawnadele Economic Development District, which was established amid controversy in 2013 as a tax incentive for Costco.

The Metro Council will meet at 4 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 222 St. Louis St.