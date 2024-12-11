Metro Council to consider creating a revenue-focused task force

Metro Council member Aaron Moak would like the governing body to create a task force to review all city-parish revenues and make recommendations on how best to support the financial needs of the city-parish.

The council approved its 2025 budget at a special meeting Tuesday night. The approved budget shows that East Baton Rouge Parish will lose close to $40 million in revenue in 2025 due to the creation of St. George.

The task force proposal will be introduced at tonight’s Metro Council meeting for a public hearing next month.

The proposed task force would comprise 11 members, led by the District 4 Council member Moak, who would serve as chair.

Here are the other proposed appointments.

Metro Council designee

Mayor-President designee

BRAC designee

Baton Rouge Growth Coalition designee

Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations designee

Parish attorney designee

Director of finance designee

Council administrator-treasurer designee

LSU department of economics chair designee

Southern University department of economics chair designee

Designees from the parish attorney, council administrator and the two universities would not have a vote or count toward a quorum.

Two other items will be introduced during the regular meeting and heard at a public hearing next month:

Separate cooperative endeavor agreements between the city-parish and the LSU Board of Supervisors and Southern University Board of Supervisors each in the amount of $100,000 to fund an East Baton Rouge Parish entrepreneurial and economic development program.

The execution of a one-year contract with Patton Productions, Inc. for consulting services related to the Baton Rouge Film Commission for $120,000. The option for one-year renewals would be contingent on the available budget.

The regular meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. at City Hall.