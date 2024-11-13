Here’s how the Metro Council wants to spend $2.5M in federal dollars

A budget amendment allocating some $2.5 million for various projects headlines the agenda for tonight’s Metro Council meeting.

If the council approves the item, the money will be reallocated from the Local Fiscal Recovery Funds through the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, to fund projects and initiatives that address stormwater, cybersecurity and economic development.

Here is the list of initiatives and projects, as well as funding amounts:

Stormwater—$708,158

Cybersecurity—$690,232

Boys and Girls Inspiration Center—$225,000

Building improvements—$290,000

Community programs—$140,000

Economic development and tourism events—$130,000

Support for the public defender—$100,426

Homelessness clean up—$100,000

Plan Baton Rouge 3 update—$100,000

Downtown signage—$45,930

District attorney’s witness assistance program—$25,000

The city-parish was allocated $165.4 million in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds through the ARPA. Approximately 78% of that allocation had been spent or committed as of June 30.

A separate item authorizing the mayor-president and director of juvenile services to execute a professional service agreement with Convenient Care Lake After Hours to provide youths detained at the Juvenile Detention Center access to a continuum of health care services next year will also be discussed. The contract, which will not exceed $150,000, will cover screening, prevention, health education, diagnosis and treatment.

