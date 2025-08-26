Meta’s Louisiana data center could cost upwards of $50B

Meta’s ambitious Louisiana data center project is drawing fresh attention after former President Donald Trump claimed its price tag could reach $50 billion, Bloomberg reports.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Trump said he was stunned when Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told him the “Hyperion” complex could cost $50 billion.

Publicly, Meta has said only that it will spend more than $10 billion on the rural Richland Parish facility, which will be one of the world’s largest AI-focused data centers. A spokesperson declined to comment on Trump’s remarks.

The social media giant has already tapped Pacific Investment Management Co. and Blue Owl Capital to arrange $29 billion in financing for the build—by far the biggest package yet tied to a single AI data center. Trump said projects like this are possible only because U.S. companies are now being allowed to construct their own power plants to support the enormous energy demand.

