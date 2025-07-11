Meta and Hyundai are going after these state tax incentives

Meta and Hyundai have started applying this summer for Louisiana’s incentive programs as they prepare to break ground on their projects in Richland and Ascension parishes, The Center Square writes.

Filings made by the companies in late June show both are seeking benefits through the state’s Quality Jobs programs. It is unclear if either Hyundai or Meta will apply for the Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

Meta is seeking incentives for its $10 billion artificial intelligence-optimized data center in Rayville, while Hyundai Steel Louisiana has submitted two applications tied to its proposed hydrogen-integrated steel mill in Donaldsonville, with estimated investments of $2.1 billion and $3.6 billion, respectively.

The companies both applied for the Quality Jobs incentive program three days prior to the program’s scheduled sunset. The Quality Jobs program has been replaced by a new High Impact Jobs Program, established by the legislature last month.

Hyundai’s applications confirm the company’s intent to rely on state tax incentives as it advances its steel mill, projected to be operational by 2029. Hyundai officials told the state’s Clean Hydrogen Task Force last week that incentives like ITEP and Quality Jobs were essential in catalyzing the hydrogen economy.

