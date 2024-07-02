Meet this year’s Top 100 Private Companies in the Capital Region

This year’s Top 100 Private Companies in the Capital Region navigated a handful of challenges last year including global supply chain issues, inflation coupled with fears of an imminent recession, the Federal Reserve’s restrictive monetary policy, rising wages and multiple workforce challenges.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana once again takes the top spot on the list, with revenues in 2023 rising $5.1 billion, up 11.27% over the previous year.

Despite the setbacks, the Capital Region’s Top 100 Private Companies still managed to grow their revenue by $2.87 billion in 2023, achieving a grand total of $32,741,291,254—a 9.61% increase over the previous year.

Not many businesses experience triple-digit percentage growth in a single year, but two on this year’s list did. Dream LT, known locally as Mercedes Benz of Baton Rouge, more than tripled its revenue from $580 million in 2022, thanks in part to an expansion into Florida. The other to accomplish the triple-digit feat was construction company Five-S Group.

See the full cover package and Top 100 list from the latest edition of Business Report.