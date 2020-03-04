Meet the world’s youngest astronaut-in-training, who happens to be from Baton Rouge

Many say they want to be an astronaut when they grow up, but Alyssa Carson took her childhood dream to new heights. Today, the 18-year-old Baton Rouge native is the world’s youngest astronaut-in-training and is prepping to be the first human on Mars.

Carson, currently a college freshman studying astrobiology at Florida Tech, was, at 15, the youngest person ever accepted into the prestigious Advanced PoSSUM Space Academy. While there, she became certified in applied astronautics, allowing her to do a sub-orbital research flight and journey into the cosmos.

But Carson didn’t stop there. Her latest venture: designing the world’s first luggage for space travel.

Working with Berlin-based travel brand Horizn Studios, Carson has created visual prototypes for the Horizn ONE luggage line that will be available for purchase around 2030, about the time NASA estimates it will begin human missions to Mars. Can’t wait another decade? Last summer, Horizn released Carson’s first product: the Limited Edition Cabin Trolley, a sleek, NASA-approved suitcase that includes a built-in smart charger, 360-degree spinner wheels and an aerospace-grade polycarbonate hard shell.

With years of training, three TEDx Talks and a history-making business venture already checked off the list, Carson continues to beef up her impressive resume in the hopes that she’ll one day step foot on Mars. Business Report’s The Network recently spoke with Carson. See the full Q&A, but here’s a sample of what you’ll find:

What pushed you to pursue this unique career path at such a young age?

“I’ve always been interested in space and started going to camps as a kid, which sparked my interest even more. After learning more about the astronaut selection process and how competitive it is (18,000 people applied last time!), I realized having a few things under my belt going into college would be helpful. I think by breaking age stereotypes, I helped [PoSSUM] realize that younger kids could contribute just as much to their research.”

The aerospace industry is one that’s always fascinated society, but we know so little about it. What might surprise people about traveling through space, and how did this factor into the way you designed the luggage?

“The vastness of space. People don’t realize how big the sun, moon and planets actually are and how long it takes for us to get there. Because of this, everything you bring into space that adds more weight to the rocket is going to require more fuel and cost more money. There were a lot of factors we had to take into account when designing, like the flexibility and foldability of the luggage and how to maximize the space inside of it while keeping it light and easy to store things. I also wanted people to be able to call their families when they’re up there.”