Meet the two EBR Parish superintendent finalists

The final round of interviews for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System’s new superintendent kicked off Monday morning, with a public meet and greet scheduled for late Monday afternoon.

After today, the board will meet once more this week before selecting between the two remaining finalists—Andrea Zayas and Kevin George. The board is expected to announce its decision Thursday.

George currently serves as director of the University Laboratory School at LSU, but previously served as superintendent of the St. John the Baptist School Board from 2013 to 2019. Read his resume and watch his full interview.

Zayas most recently served as executive director of an educational nonprofit in Boston, but has a few Louisiana ties. She was founding executive director of the New Orleans Youth Alliance in 2017 and expects to earn a doctorate in education from Xavier University this year. See her resume and watch her interview.