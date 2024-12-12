Metro Council replaces two BREC commissioners

The Metro Council selected business executives Michael Polito and Collis Temple III to serve as BREC commissioners at Wednesday night’s regular meeting.

Polito and Temple III replace Jason Hughes and Collis Temple Jr., whose terms expire on Dec. 31.

Hughes and Temple Jr. both initially sought reappointment, but Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman said Wednesday that Temple Jr. contacted her and asked to have his name removed from consideration. He cited his involvement in various other boards as the reason for his request.

Cleve Dunn Jr. nominated Temple III to replace his father on the commission, and all 11 council members present approved the appointment. Denise Amaroso was absent.

Temple is a national sales director and agency owner with the financial services company Primerica.

He tells Daily Report that he had contemplated applying to join the commission a few years ago and is excited for another opportunity to follow in his father’s footsteps.

“BREC has won awards nationally, and there’s an opportunity for us to continue bringing Baton Rouge together with BREC as an avenue to do that,” Temple says. “I’m excited to just be engaged in the process of making sure that our city is one that is conducive for children being able to have a good time and families, being able to use the resources that we have and just helping make Baton Rouge a better place that families want to move to and not move away from.”

MAPP founder CEO Mike Polito received seven votes to clinch the appointment. He was backed by commissioners Dunn, Laurie Adams, Dwight Hudson, Darryl Hurst, Aaron Moak, Brandon Noel and Jennifer Racca. Rowdy Gaudet and Chauna Banks cast their votes to reappoint Hughes.

Polito could not be reached for comment before this morning’s publication deadline.