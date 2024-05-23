Meet the new aldermen for the city of St. George

Gov. Jeff Landry named five locals to serve as aldermen for the newly incorporated city of St. George, WAFB-TV reports.

Here’s the council:

District 1, Steven Monachello

District 2, Ryan Heck

District 3, Max Himmel

Alderman at-large Richie Edmonds

Alderman at-large Patty Cook

“Each of these folks have been heavily involved with the incorporation effort and are dedicated to ensuring the success of the city of St. George,” Landry says. “I am confident in their leadership and am looking forward to the work they will accomplish alongside Mayor Yates and Police Chief Morris.”

