Meet the man behind Tre’s Street Kitchen

Years of working in local restaurant kitchens led Tremaine Devine in 2020 to fulfill his long-held dream of opening a restaurant—in this case a food truck called Tre’s Street Kitchen.

The pandemic, of course, presented unforeseen challenges, but as Business Report features in its latest issue, Devine refused to give up. Believing he had a concept that would work, he and business partner Kristin Smith deployed bootstrap marketing and relationship development, turning a corner on sales as the shutdown subsided in Baton Rouge.

Today, Devine’s food truck is just one piece of a business model that now includes corporate and higher education catering, stadium concessions, product sales for a signature sauce and two brick-and-mortar locations. Sales grew 600% from year two to year three, he says, and 200% from year three to year four.

