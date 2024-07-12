Meet the husband-wife team behind TruBlue

Amy Cheek and her husband, Jason, launched TruBlue, a locally owned corporate water delivery service, in 2017.

As Business Report writes in its latest issue, the couple and a small group of investors followed a hunch that Greater Baton Rouge would embrace a bottled water purveyor with high-touch customer service—the kind that includes a human on the other end of the phone.

The business started with a Baton Rouge warehouse and a single delivery truck manned by Jason Cheek.

Their diligence has paid off. Revenue grew 50% every year from 2018 through 2022, and was up 30% in 2023. TruBlue’s staff of 10 and its five-truck fleet now serve six parishes in the Capital Region as well as New Orleans.

