Meet the Capital Region’s No. 1 Best Place to Work among small companies

When Joe Nicolosi founded Baton Rouge Physical Therapy in 1963, he was already breaking boundaries. At a time when most patients were receiving physical therapy only in hospital settings, BRPT established itself as one of the first private outpatient PT practices in the country.

Taking care of both patients and employees has been at the heart of the company’s biggest moves over the years, from opening additional locations throughout the Capital Region to entering into a joint venture with Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in 2001 to form Baton Rouge Physical Therapy – Lake Rehabilitation Centers, which tops Business Report’s newly released Best Places to Work list of companies with 15 to 49 employees. In 2019, BRPT forged a partnership with Confluent Health, a private holding company of therapy providers, which allowed the local practice to offer additional learning opportunities for its therapists, among other enhanced benefits.

“It truly helps us to be able to offer things that we were not able to offer before, because it gives us buying power with everything from HR to insurance for our employees to increased 401(k) contributions and a student loan repayment program,” says BRPT President and CEO Seth Kaplan. “Because we’re part of a larger organization, we’re able to really capitalize on economies of scale.”

Read more about what makes Baton Rouge Physical Therapy – Lake Rehabilitation Centers a 2024 Best Places to Work, and see what other small-sized companies made the list.