Meet the Capital Region’s No. 1 Best Place to Work among medium companies

In the world of automation, a feedback loop is vitally important. A simple example lies in the system that keeps every office cool during a sweltering south Louisiana summer: A thermostat is set to 70 degrees; it continuously observes the room temperature and when the room reaches that temperature, the air stops blowing. When the temp rises again, it turns back on.

The leadership team at Enginuity Global, which tops Business Report’s newly released Best Places to Work list of companies with 50 to 249 employees, operates in much the same way. The firm, which specializes in automation and controls as well as electrical engineering and field services, has grown rapidly since its launch in 2018, based not only on a desire to meet its clients’ changing needs but also on a dedication to responding to the needs of its workforce.

“We’re constantly trying to ensure that everybody feels like they’re part of the same team,” says Chief Operating Officer Peter Laperouse, “not just through taking people to lunch and having socials and unlimited PTO and all those things, but also by making sure we understand what makes everybody tick. Everybody’s a little different, and they want different things. So we’re constantly soliciting feedback and we tweak things based on lessons learned.”

Though Enginuity currently has a single office, which is in Baton Rouge, the team also includes remote employees operating from their homes in several states, as well as other workers who do long stints at oil and gas operations in West Texas and offshore. New offices are planned for 2025.

Read more about what makes Enginuity a 2024 Best Places to Work, and see what other medium-sized companies made the list. Get all the details about this year’s Best Places to Work in the Capital Region.