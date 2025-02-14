Meet the Capital Region 500: Stuart Gilly

The greatest wisdom Stuart Gilly says he has received came from watching leaders and coaches in his life whom he admired and respected for being humble, transparent, vulnerable and kind.

Gilly is a local entrepreneurial mentor and business strategist. He is the founder of boutique investment firm Trility Partners as well as First Tuesday, a group aiming to redefine the relationship between businesses and community service.

Featured in Business Report’s 2024 Capital Region 500, the executive shares these and other personal details about himself:

Hobby or interest: Youth volunteering and coaching my daughters in softball.

Advice to my younger self: Fail faster, and be honest with yourself when things are not working out.

How I stay healthy: Morning routine—workout, scripture, journaling, gratitude and coffee.

