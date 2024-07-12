Meet the Capital Region 500: Kevin Couhig

What’s the most valuable lesson venture capitalist Kevin Couhig learned from a difficult experience? That the most rewarding result will come from your response to your most challenging failure.

Also an author and former president of West Feliciana Parish, Couhig wears many hats. After launching Source Capital in the late 1980s, he invested in more than 130 small businesses. He previously served on the board for PreSonus Audio and after becoming active in local politics, he was elected West Feliciana Parish president.

Last year, he was a featured author at the Louisiana Book Festival in the wake of his debut novel, A Man for Others. He is currently working on a second novel, If One of Them is Dead.

Featured in Business Report’s 2024 Capital Region 500, the executive shares these and other personal details about himself:

Quirky talent Regional and foreign accents and imitations of people—done privately and never maliciously.

Quote that has stuck with me: “You are what you pretend to be. So be careful what you pretend to be.” –Kurt Vonnegut Jr.

Advice on how to make a positive impact in the Capital Region: Focus on what you think is needed that you have the skills to bring to the table and go for it. Spend more time looking through the windshield than the rearview mirror.

