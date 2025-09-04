Meet the Capital Region 500: E.J. Kuiper

E.J. Kuiper started his career as a physical therapist before becoming a hospital executive as a result of his frustration with his hospital’s leadership. Later in 2024, the Netherlands native— seen as a rising star in the American health system—would be tapped through a national search to become the new president and CEO of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System after holding leadership roles in Nebraska, Illinois and Florida for nearly three decades.

MOST IMPORTANT QUALITY FOR A LEADER

Integrity. No matter how talented you might be in your area of expertise, at the end of the day you need a team to be successful. And if your people don’t trust you, they will not follow. And a leader without followers is just a man or woman taking a stroll.

STRATEGY FOR STAYING AHEAD OF DISRUPTION

Looking around the bend is very important for a leader. What’s coming next? Can you ascertain the differences between noise and signal? Not all change is disruptive, but recognizing true disruption before it’s too late is key.

