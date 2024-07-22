Meet the candidates in Baton Rouge’s Public Service Commission race

A Republican freshman state senator running for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission has coaxed support from two of his former GOP legislative colleagues. Instead of running against him, as they said they would, they’ve opted to sit the race out and endorse him instead, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Former state Reps. Barry Ivey of Central and Scott McKnight of Baton Rouge said Friday they had chosen not to qualify for the District 2 PSC race and are throwing their support behind Sen. J.P. Coussan of Lafayette. All three served in the Louisiana House of Representatives up until last year.

Coussan, who works in real estate, will face Julie Quinn, a Republican lawyer who held a Louisiana Senate seat from 2005 to 2012, and Nick Laborde, a Democrat human resources consultant.

They’re seeking to replace Craig Greene, a Baton Rouge Republican who decided not to seek re-election. Greene, a doctor, is widely seen as a moderate on the five-member on the Public Service Commission who has often cast the deciding vote among two Republicans and two Democrats.

