Meet the builders redefining ‘well-built’ in Baton Rouge

There’s no single path into construction in Baton Rouge—but a shared instinct is reshaping what “well-built” means across the Capital Region.

In its June issue, Business Report profiles a handful of builders behind some of the area’s most notable residential and commercial projects, each arriving by a different route. Russell Alleman of Manchac Homes started with childhood floor plans sketched on graph paper. Scott Bardwell was pushed into building neighborhoods, guided by the idea that homes should be part of a connected community. Bryan Wesley left town for large-scale commercial work before returning to modernize his family’s construction company. Brandon Craft moved from real estate into design-forward homebuilding, Todd Normand worked his way up from flooring into full-scale custom building, and Kyle Burns layers antique materials into new houses meant to feel a century old.

What unites them, the story finds, is a shift away from square footage and high-end finishes toward something deeper: how a space feels, how it functions and how it holds up over time. Wesley likens pulling it all together to a job somewhere between event planner and logistics coordinator, with everyone—vendors, architects, timelines—pointed at a single goal, the ribbon cutting.

“If your contractor can’t throw a good party,” he says, “they’re probably not going to be a good contractor.”

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