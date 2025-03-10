Meet the Baton Rouge baker behind St. Bruno Bread Co.

Baker Steven Gottfried knew he wanted to go big—even before he slid the first loaf out of the oven.

As Business Report writes in its latest issue, the Baton Rouge-based entrepreneur launched his St. Bruno Bread Co. in 2023 with the intention of creating not just an artisan bread bakery, but a production facility that could satisfy wholesale orders.

He spent 10 months writing a business plan that would shepherd the idea, enabling him to secure a loan and open a facility off Staring Lane. The company produces preservative-free loaves of artisan bread in a variety of shapes and sizes.

Almost two years in business, St. Bruno has about 50 active accounts, including independent supermarkets and restaurants in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and the Northshore. He and his team bake around 2,500 loaves every production day, totaling 10,000 loaves per week. LSU athletics is among his clients.

Read the full story, and send comments to editor@businessreport.com.