Meet the 500: Rachel Cannon

Rachel Cannon founded her interior design firm 14 years ago with a design degree and no business background. She quickly discovered that success meant embracing her structured, Type A personality to attract clients who valued professionalism. Over the years, her firm has evolved into a reflection of her strengths: blending creativity with organization. Cannon’s company has since expanded its services to include professional organizing.

ADVICE FOR MAKING A POSITIVE IMPACT IN THE CAPITAL REGION

Find causes that are meaningful to you. It’s fine to spread the love around, but when you find a cause that aligns with your core values, it is so much more authentic when you speak about it to others. Your enthusiasm is contagious, and it helps create that ripple effect.

DREAM DINNER COMPANION

Elsie de Wolfe is considered to be the first professional interior designer, and I’d love to know what challenges she faced in the early 1900s, and to see if they’re really any different from the ones we face in the early 2000s.

